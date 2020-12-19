Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,135 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NLS opened at $18.72 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

