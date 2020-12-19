SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 1,663,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

