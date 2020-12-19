State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $412,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of HealthStream worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HealthStream by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.19 million, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

