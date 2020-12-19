State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 14,027 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $24.81 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLB. BidaskClub downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

