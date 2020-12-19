State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,458 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 16.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

