State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 5,624 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Koppers were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $6,694,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 221.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 117,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

