State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,852 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.