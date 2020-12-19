State Street Corp Has $7.90 Million Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of Kimball International worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

