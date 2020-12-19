State Street Corp Sells 17,713 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.96% of Thermon Group worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of THR stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

