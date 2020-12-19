Stockland (SGP.AX) (ASX:SGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Stockland (SGP.AX) (ASX:SGP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.69.

Get Stockland (SGP.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Steinert bought 340,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$1,149,105.30 ($820,789.50).

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland (SGP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland (SGP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.