StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Financial Comparison

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus price target of $185.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.65%. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.16% 33.79% 1.38% StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and StoneCastle Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 1.70 $1.89 billion $16.10 11.61 StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 8.29 $10.05 million N/A N/A

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats StoneCastle Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers variable and fixed annuity products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life and disability income insurance. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

