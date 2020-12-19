Storm Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00367548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Storm

Storm (STORM) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormx.io . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

