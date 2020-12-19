Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $258.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.82 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $263.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.58. 643,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,344. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 37.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 14.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

