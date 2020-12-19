Strs Ohio Acquires 8,559 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $6,743,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $181.35 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.