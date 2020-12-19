Strs Ohio Buys 3,125 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $39.12 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

