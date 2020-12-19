Strs Ohio Buys 32,616 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,242,333 shares of company stock worth $84,653,803. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $72.92 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

