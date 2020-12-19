Strs Ohio Buys 5,858 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $268.43 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,371 shares of company stock worth $15,811,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

