Strs Ohio Has $4.24 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

