Strs Ohio Has $4.51 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.75 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

