Strs Ohio Has $4.99 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.