Strs Ohio Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,423.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD opened at $42.69 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.