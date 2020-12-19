Strs Ohio Raises Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $13,043,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD opened at $42.69 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.