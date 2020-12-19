Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Cubic worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $827,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB opened at $59.91 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -460.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

