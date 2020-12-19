Strs Ohio Sells 43,972 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 278.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

