Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €12.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Südzucker AG (SZU.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.73 ($16.16).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.59.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

