Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €12.50 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Südzucker AG (SZU.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.73 ($16.16).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.59.

About Südzucker AG (SZU.F)

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Analyst Recommendations for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit