Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.1598569 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU)

