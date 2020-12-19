Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527,736 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after acquiring an additional 697,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

