Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.