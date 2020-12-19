SVB Leerink Weighs in on Innate Pharma S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Innate Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

