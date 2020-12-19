SVB Leerink Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.36.

Shares of TFX opened at $408.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.17. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $411.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.