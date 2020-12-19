Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSREY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

