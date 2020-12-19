SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) & UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC) Head to Head Survey

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) and UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of SWK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SWK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of UniCapital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SWK and UniCapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46% UniCapital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWK and UniCapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $30.75 million 6.20 $23.83 million $1.66 8.98 UniCapital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than UniCapital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SWK and UniCapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniCapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SWK currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.36%. Given SWK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than UniCapital.

Summary

SWK beats UniCapital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About UniCapital

UniCapital Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in October 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

