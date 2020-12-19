Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.17. Synalloy shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 27,550 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

In other Synalloy news, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,351.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 66,201 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

