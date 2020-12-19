Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.