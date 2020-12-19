Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.08, but opened at $34.97. Systemax shares last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 95,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,879,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,608 shares of company stock worth $6,874,508 over the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYX. Sidoti boosted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax during the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Systemax by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Systemax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

