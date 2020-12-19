Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $1.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNEYF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

