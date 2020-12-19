Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$300.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

