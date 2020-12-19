Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 330,004 shares traded.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 2,012.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 479,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

