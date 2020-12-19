Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.28. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 156,486 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

