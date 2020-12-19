TD Securities Boosts Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$16.00

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.25 million and a P/E ratio of -18.68. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is -27.55%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

