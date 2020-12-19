TD Securities Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CIA stock opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Champion Iron Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.02.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.518903 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

