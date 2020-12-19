Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.25. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

