Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,575 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,051 shares of company stock worth $5,915,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Shares of XYL opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

