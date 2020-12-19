Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 418,068 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,068 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.62.

SYF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

