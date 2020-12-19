TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELUS by 104.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,248,000 after buying an additional 438,854 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 113,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

