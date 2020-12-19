TERA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $370,825.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 233% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $370,825.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00141431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00745015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00176958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00119197 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

