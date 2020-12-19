Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

NYSE:TER opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

