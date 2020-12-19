Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 66.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $695.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $695.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.90, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,834 shares of company stock worth $101,501,098 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 405.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

