TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TFSL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.