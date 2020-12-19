The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

